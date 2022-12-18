Dr. Stone Season 3 Releases New Trailer: Watch

Dr. Stone is getting ready to come back for Season 3 of the anime next year, and now fans have been given a new look at what to expect from the next wave of episodes with a new trailer! The second season of the series came to an end not long ago, and it was quickly confirmed that a third season of the series was now in the works. Now as the new season gets closer to its full premiere next Spring, the series has revealed a much better look at the next major adventure for Senku Ishigami and the Kingdom of Science.

Following the end of the second season, it was revealed that Senku's next plan for expansion was to travel the world in search of the next major resource they need. This means they will meet a whole new group of characters and situations in this new part of the world. It's why Dr. Stone Season 3 carries the subtitle of "New World," as Senku and the others go on a dangerous sea faring adventure. Check out the newest trailer for the coming season below:

How to Watch Dr. Stone Season 3

Dr. Stone: New World is currently slated to debut sometime next April as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule. There has yet to be word on whether or not the new season will be streaming with Crunchyroll much like the first two did, but there's plenty of time to catch up to the new episodes until it's confirmed. You can currently find the first two seasons (and Ryusui special episode bridging the gap between the seasons) streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Dr. Stone's anime as such:

"Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing... Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!"

What do you think of this newest look at Dr. Stone's next season? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes?