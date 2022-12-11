Dr. Stone Season 3 Poster Released

Dr. Stone has stepped out this summer for a special event, and of course, the comeback has put season three on the map. Fans have been waiting for the new season to drop since Stone Wars was adapted in March 2021. With the new year just weeks out, the team at TMS Entertainment wanted to update fans on season three, and it seems the show will return to television very soon.

After all, season three just gave us a first look at its big story. A key visual for Dr. Stone just went live, and it does confirm season three will launch in Spring 2023.

The Return of Dr. Stone

As you can see above, the new poster highlights top heroes like Senku and Ryusui. It seems our heroes are sailing the high seas, and new land is on the horizon after a long journey. So if you want to see our crew explore Treasure Island, well – you best tune into season three next spring. Of course, if you are not familiar with Dr. Stone, you can find seasons one and two streaming right now on Hulu and Crunchyroll. Earlier this year, Ryusui dropped his own anime spin-off, and the sci-fi series has a manga that readers can check out if they'd prefer. The Shueisha series wrapped recently, and it can be read online through Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app.

Want to know more about Dr. Stone? You can read up on the series here thanks to its official synopsis: "One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he's not alone! His science-loving friend Senku's been up and running for a few months and he's got a grand plan in mind?to kickstart civilization with the power of science!"

What do you think about this latest update on Dr. Stone? Are you hyped for season three? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.