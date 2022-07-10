Dr. Stone Season 3 Trailer Released

Dr. Stone is working towards a new release in the wake of season two. It won't be much longer before season three rears its head, and fans of the hit series have been eager to get a first look at the comeback. So of course, fans will be happy to hear that season three has just released its first trailer.

The clip went live on social media earlier today as the new week began in Japan. Not only did the new week reveal Dr. Stone season three is slated for an April 2023 debut but also rolled out a special trailer for fans. So if you are not caught up with the anime, well – you have plenty of time to binge seasons one and two before this third one goes live.

【Official Teaser】

Dr.STONE NEW WORLD (Season 3)

Scheduled for Spring 2023!



✨More: https://t.co/PhMbmpmFxO

pic.twitter.com/waWbDGDNc1 — AnimeTV チェーン 🔜 Japan Expo (@animetv_jp) July 10, 2022

Of course, this trailer is not the only big release coming for Dr. Stone. The anime will welcome a special episode this week dedicated to Ryusui. The OVA premiere earlier this month at Anime Expo 2022 to rave reviews. Now, Crunchyroll is prepping to stream the special for users around the world, and this short will help fans prepare for season three ahead of the new year.

READ MORE: Dr. Stone Makes a Comeback With New Epilogue One-Shot: Read | Dr. Stone: Ryusui Debuts New Trailer and Poster | Dr. Stone Is Getting A Stage Play

Want to know more about Dr. Stone ahead of its third season? You can check out the series' official synopsis here for more details: "One fateful day, all of humanity turned to stone. Many millennia later, Taiju frees himself from the petrification and finds himself surrounded by statues. The situation looks grim until he runs into his science-loving friend Senku! Together they plan to restart civilization with the power of science!"

What do you think of this first look at Dr. Stone season three? Are you excited for the show to launch its new episodes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.