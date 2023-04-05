Pokemon: The Anime's Original Theme Song Artist Releases Farewell Track to Ash

Even if you know nothing about the Pokemon anime, there is a good chance you know its English theme song. The track became a mega-hit in the '90s when once Pokemon brought its first season to the United States. From covers to remixes and more, the Pokemon theme has done it all, and now the track's singer is returning to the franchise with an emotional farewell track for Ash Ketchum.

After all, the beloved trainer did leave the Pokemon anime earlier this year. March 2023 marked the character's exit as Ash Ketchum starred in his final episode of Pokemon alongside Pikachu. After being crowned the world's best trainer, the Pokemon anime explored a farewell season where Ash tied his loose strings. His final moments in the Pokemon anime made headlines, and now Jason Paige is giving Ash a tribute of his own.

As you can see above, the singer-songwriter took to YouTube to share the new song. The track, which is titled "Last Goodbye", will definitely hit fans in the feels. After all, Paige's voice is as strong as ever in this track, and the single thumbs through Ash's greatest achievements as a trainer.

"This is created to honor this monumental moment in Pokemon history. And to honor all the amazing fans who have gone on this journey with Ash Pikachu and The Voice Of A Generation. Ash may be retiring but JP is just getting started," Paige shared with fans.

As you can imagine, this new track will stir up all sorts of nostalgia for Pokemon fans, but the anime is far from done. Ash may not be the star of the show now, but Pokemon is carrying on with a new series starting April 14th. The new show will be called Pokemon Horizons and plans to follow two leads as they join a trainer academy. Liko and Roy promise to keep fans entertained as the Pokemon anime finally explores the Paldea region. So hopefully, this new anime will make its way to America shortly after its Japanese launch! Currently, Netflix is finishing up its English dub of Pokemon Journeys, and no word has been given yet on when Ash's final season will be brought stateside.

What do you think about Paige's tribute to Ash Ketchum? Do you think Pokemon will be alright without the trainer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.