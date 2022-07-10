Dr. Stone Releases Opening for New Ryusui Special: Watch

Dr. Stone's anime has made its brief return this Summer with a special new episode all about Ryusui before the third season premieres, and it has released a new opening theme sequence to celebrate! When the anime adaptation taking on Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's original manga series ended its second season run last Winter, it was confirmed that the third season of the anime is already in the works. While it's going to be a bit longer before we get to see it, the anime returned for a new special episode bridging the events between the second and third seasons as Senku prepares for a huge new trip.

Dr. Stone: Ryusui has finally premiered and it's a special hour long episode that takes place after the events of the Stone Wars arc and sets up the first few events leading into the New World arc of the series. With Dr. Stone's third season coming our way next year, this new special was focused on introducing a huge new member to the series all the while bringing us a new take on Burnout Syndromes' "Good Morning World" opening theme from the very first season of the anime. You can check out the opening theme sequence for Dr. Stone: Ryusui below:

As the title suggests, Dr. Stone: Ryusui is focused on introducing Ryusui Nanami to the series. With Senku and the Kingdom of Science preparing for a trip across the seas in order to find the source of the stone turning light in the other hemisphere, they needed a ship captain in order to get them across the treacherous seas. Ryusui was a young mogul within a huge conglomerate in the old world, and his introduction to the new Stone World has already shaken things up in huge ways. He's going to play a pivotal role in the rest of the series, so fans definitely need to seek this one out to get ready for Season 3.

Speaking of that third season, Dr. Stone: New World has officially announced it is scheduled for a release during the Spring 2023 anime schedule. It will be picking up right after the events of this anime special, so you can check out the new special and previous two seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll. The manga's run is also complete, and available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

How did you like Dr. Stone's special new episode for the Summer? Does it make you excited for what's coming in Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!