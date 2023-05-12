Dr. Stone Season 3 is Coming to Toonami

Dr. Stone's third season is hinting at the idea that those who are responsible for creating the Stone World that is troubling Senku and company will be revealed. As new episodes continue to drop on a weekly basis, the unique anime series has confirmed that it is coming to Toonami. With the Adult Swim programming block continuing to fill its roster with anime series old and new, this major release is looking to take the cable channel by storm in quick succession.

Dr. Stone might have a story that varies wildly from the likes of Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan, but the anime franchise has something in common with these two series in that the manga for the Stone World has already come to an end. While it hasn't been confirmed if the anime adaptation will continue past season 3, Senku's days are numbered when it comes to his adventures on the small screen. Luckily, the third season has already turned out to be one of the biggest so far.

Dr. Toonami: A Stone World

In the past, Toonami co-creator Jason DeMarco has explained on social media that not all new anime will be arriving on Toonami. With the rising popularity of the medium, so do the costs associated with licensing said series rise as a result. Luckily, the Adult Swim block still has the opportunity to air some fan favorites and has ventured further into the idea of creating original anime content of its own. Fans will only have to wait until June 3rd this summer to see Senku return to Cartoon Network.

We promise we aren’t trolling you. We just don’t have the permission to announce yet. Hoping to have an update soon. In the meantime here are the schedules for the next few weeks. Posted by Toonami on Thursday, May 11, 2023

If you haven't had the chance to dive into the latest season of Dr. Stone, here's the official description for the third season, "With the Stone Wars over, the former members of Tsukasa's Empire of Might join forces with the Kingdom of Science to build a ship capable of sailing across open ocean to seek answers on the mystery of the global petrification. However, before they can begin their voyage Senku and his friends need to find some key resources and push some new scientific advancements to build the type of vessel they need."

