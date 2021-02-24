Dr. Stone to Debut Standalone Manga Early Next Month

✖

Dr. Stone is neck-deep in its second season, Stone Wars, featuring the protagonist Senku attempting to recreate society after the majority of humanity was frozen in stone shells, and fans of the popular anime will have the opportunity to pick up a major one-shot from the series via a new manga story. Dr. Stone Reboot: Byakuya follows the father of Senku and explores how he was able to escape the Stone World while simultaneously creating something that became a huge part of the series moving forward, which continues to have ramifications in the second season of the anime.

Byakuya was a lot like his son, constantly using his intellect to explore new worlds and solve mysteries that he came across. As was revealed in the first season, the astronaut actually had avoided being turned into stone thanks in part to being in outer space when the big event happened but made his way back to Earth to create the village that Senku now finds himself a part of. Tragically, Byakuya was never able to see his son freed from his stone prison, having died of old age before he could see the scientist that Senku would become in his quest.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Viz Media will be releasing Dr. Stone Reboot: Byakuya on March 2nd, with a physical print edition hitting stores and a digital edition being available through a number of different retailers for around $9.99 USD that documents the story of Senku's father struggling with the big change that has affected the world.

The story of Senku has been very different from the likes of One Piece, Dragon Ball, and Demon Slayer, with battles normally taking place thanks to the science implemented by the characters. Though things have not been smooth sailing for the anime protagonist, as a young man named Shishio believes that the world have been given to the young thanks to this "Stone Event" and is attempting to eradicate adults before they awaken.

Dr. Stone is presented as a "brain versus brawn" battle wherein the future of humanity is uncertain while making for some unique confrontations that have lifted the anime to new heights.

Via Viz Media