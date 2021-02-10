Dr. Stone Season 2 Announces Dub Premiere

✖

Dr. Stone kept fans waiting on edge for its second season, and it seems the hype was all worth it. These days, the series is back in action, and Senku is a bigger deal than ever before. Now, a new report says the series will put out its English dub shortly, so netizens better get ready to check out season two in a whole new way.

The update came from Funimation directly as the company updated fans on the big debut. As it turns out, the dub of Dr. Stone season two will begin on February 11 at 4:00 pm EST. It seems episodes will debut weekly, so fans will be able to check on Senku and Tsukasa at their own pace.

(Photo: TMS Entertainment)

If you have yet to watch the dub of Dr. Stone, you can do so at Funimation. Aaron Dismuke plays Senku while Ricco Fajardo takes care of Taiju. Brandon McInnis plays Gen, Brittany Lauda plays Yuzuriha, Felecia Angelle plays Kohaku, and more.

Want to know more about Dr. Stone? Viz Media has translated the manga into English for readers through its digital vault. You can read the publisher's description of the post-apocalyptic tale below:

"One fateful day, all of humanity turned to stone. Many millennia later, Taiju frees himself from the petrification and finds himself surrounded by statues. The situation looks grim — until he runs into his science-loving friend Senku! Together they plan to restart civilization with the power of science!"

Will you be checking out this season's dub? How is Dr. Stone treating you so far...?