Dr. Stone Debuts Stunning One Piece Crossover Art

Dr. Stone debuted some stunning new crossover art with One Piece! It's a pretty big time for both Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's Dr. Stone and Eiichiro Oda's One Piece as the two series are currently in the midst of major arcs in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. Not only did One Piece recently celebrate a massive 1000th chapter milestone, but Dr. Stone's anime has finally returned for a new season. As a celebration of this and more surrounding both franchises, the two series have debuted a cool crossover cover with Dr. Stone's newest chapter.

Celebrating the debut of Dr. Stone's second season and the upcoming release of the next chapter in Boichi's manga adaptation of One Piece: Episode A (a special spin-off series exploring Ace's story through Dr. Stone illustrator Boichi's illustrations), the newest cover art for Dr. Stone Chapter 181 crosses space and time to bring Senku Ishigami and Ace together. Check it out:

Dr. STONE, Ch. 181: Senku tries to solve the many mysteries of the Petrification Device! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/7aQytwJ4VY pic.twitter.com/DuM5IdR9fQ — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) January 17, 2021

Dr. Stone illustrator Boichi previously released a spin-off focusing on one of Ace's biggest moments in One Piece with the first chapter, and the second entry is making its way to Japan this February. With this cover highlighting that entry by having Senku save Ace through some time machine shenanigans, it offers a much cooler take at what could have been if Senku had been involved.

This wasn't the only take Boichi has illustrated for One Piece either as the artist previously adapted Zoro and Mihawk's fight from the East Blue saga in a cool new way as well. Seeing how well Boichi brings Oda's characters to life in moments like this is most likely why the illustrator gets tapped for new projects that tie into the greater One Piece universe. Now only if Ace really could have been saved with time travel shenanigans, maybe One Piece would have been changed forever?

What do you think of Dr. Stone's take on Ace? Would you want to read through a full crossover between the two franchises in the future? What would a crossover between Dr. Stone and One Piece even look like? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!