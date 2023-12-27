Dragon Ball Super Artist Shares New Ultra Instinct Goku Sketch

Dragon Ball Super is preparing to kick off the next era of its manga release in 2024, and the artist behind it all has shared a special new sketch of Ultra Instinct Sign Goku to help celebrate! Dragon Ball Super officially brought the manga's arc adapting the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie to an end with the release of Chapter 100 this month, and while there was no concrete tease of what's coming next, it's far from the end of the Dragon Ball Super manga as it plans for a big future to come in 2024.

To help celebrate Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100 of the manga hitting the pages of Shueisha's V-Jump magazine and the release of Ultra Instinct Sign Goku as an unlockable character in the Dragon Ball Legends mobile game, Dragon Ball Super manga artist Toyotaro shared a special new sketch of Ultra Instinct Goku together with a video of the process in which the artist shows off how he brings Goku to life on the page. You can check out Dragon Ball Super's Toyotaro sketching out Ultra Instinct Goku below.

What's Next for Dragon Ball Super?

Toyotaro also shared a special message with Dragon Ball Super fans teasing the manga's future after the release of Chapter 100, "Thanks to the support of all your readers, I've managed to draw all the way to 100 chapters! Thank you so much. I put a lot of exciting scenes into this 100th chapter, so check it out starting on the next page! I'm also working hard to make things even more exciting in what's to come after chapter 100, so please continue to enjoy the Dragon Ball Super manga!!"

As for what that new future will entail, Dragon Ball Super no longer has material from the anime to draw from for its arcs anymore so it's likely going to be a return to new original stories bringing the series into the future. With threats like Black Frieza still lingering out there following the end of the Granolah the Survivor arc, the Dragon Ball Super has a lot of potential paths to follow with its next arc coming in 2024.

What are you hoping to see from Goku in Dragon Ball Super in 2024?