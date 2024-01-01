Burn the Witch Sneaks In Dragon Ball Easter Egg

Burn the Witch has come back to screens with a new episode adapting Tite Kubo's original one-shot, and Burn the Witch 0.8 surprised Dragon Ball fans with a sneaky Easter Egg! Bleach creator Tite Kubo made his big comeback to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with a one-shot introducing a new universe where two young witches fought against dragons, and this one-shot proved to be such a popular hit that Shueisha brought back the series with a limited run of four chapters much later. Now the original pilot is getting its deserved due.

Burn the Witch has already gotten a special anime adaptation of the four chapter limited series, but now the franchise is back with a proper adaptation of the one-shot manga that started it all. Burn the Witch 0.8 reveals more of Ninny and Noel's lives before we saw them in the original three episode project, and one of the fun reveals as a result is that Noel uses the Dragon Ball recap theme music as the ringtone for her boss, Billy Banx Jr. in the anime. Which made it a fun shout out to another dragon filled series!

They really added the Dragonball theme 😭 pic.twitter.com/kUxfGzoaDe — buried (@buried2x_) December 29, 2023

What Is Burn the Witch 0.8?

Burn the Witch 0.8 adapts the one-shot set before Tite Kubo's official four chapter limited series, and features Tatsuro Kawano returning from the first anime to direct the new project for Studio Colorido. The main voice cast returns too with Asami Tano as Ninny Spangcole, Yuina Yamada as Noel Niihashi, Shimba Tsuchiya as Balgo Parks, Hiroaki Hirata as Chief, and Rie Hikisaka as Osushi-chan. If you wanted to check out the original Burn the Witch manga, you can find all of the current chapters now available to read with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. The Burn the Witch anime movie is broken up into three episodes for its international release, and is available to stream with Crunchyroll.

They hype Burn the Witch as such, "Historically 72% of all the deaths in London are related to dragons, fantastical beings invisible to the majority of the people. While unknown to most, some people have been standing up to these dragons. Only inhabitants of Reverse London who live in the hidden 'reverse' side of London can see the dragons. The protagonists of the story are witch duo Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole. They are protection agents for Wing Bind. Their mission is to protect and manage the dragons within London on behalf of the people."

