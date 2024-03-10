Archie Comics Pays Tribute to Dragon Ball's Akira Toriyama

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama unfortunately passed away at the age of 68, and Archie Comics is paying tribute celebrating the famed creator's life with some special art! Toriyama has not only launched massive franchises in his own right with the likes of Dragon Ball, Sand Land, Dr. Slump and more, but also contributed to some of the biggest video game franchises with character designs seen in Dragon Quest, Chrono Trigger, and Blue Dragon to just name a few. It's such a legendary career that it's no surprise to find out how much the creator has influenced the world at large.

Tributes from all over the world have begun flowing in as many people reveal just how much of an impact Toriyama's many works have had on their lives, and this has included country governments and more. There are even some major creators who have also shared their love of Toriyama's legacy, and that now includes the likes of Archie Comics. With art from Vincent Lovallo, Archie Comics has shared a special tribute to Akira Toriyama to help celebrate and honor the legacy of his life.

Dragon Ball: Celebrating Akira Toriyama's Legacy

Weekly Shonen Jump magazine publisher Shueisha's statement on Akira Toriyama's legacy reads as such, "Akira Toriyama, who published many works in Jump magazines, has passed away. We at Shueisha and the editorial department are deeply saddened by the sudden news of his passing. The manga that he drew, such as Dr. Slump, Dragon Ball, Sand Land, and many others have been read and loved all over the world, transcending national borders. His fascinating characters and his overwhelming sense of design have greatly influenced many manga artists and creators. We would like to express our gratitude to him for his great achievements and pray for his soul to rest in peace."

If you wanted a way to pay tribute to Akira Toriyama's works by revisiting some of your favorite Dragon Ball episodes, you can now find Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball Super now streaming with Crunchyroll with many of the movies available with both a Japanese and Englsh dubbed audio track available.

How are you feeling about Akira Toriyama's legacy? Let us know in the comments and share some of your favorite memories with Toriyama's works as we honor his life, impact and bodies of work.