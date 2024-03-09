Dragon Ball: El Salvador Declares Nationwide Mourning For Akira Toriyama

Akira Toriyama's contribution to the anime world cannot be overstated, and this has been proven time and time again in recent days. Following the announcement of Toriyama's passing, even world governments are taking the chance to recognize the artist's contributions to the entertainment world. Dragon Ball's influence touched so many lives, and El Salvador is declaring a state of mourning for the nation to honor the shonen creator that helped forge the anime world.

Toriyama spent decades not only tackling the adventures of the Z-Fighters but creating other classic stories in both the anime world and the realm of video games. Anime franchises such as Sand Land are gaining worldwide attention, with Akira Toriyama also helping to create the legendary video game entries of Chrono Trigger and Dragon Quest.

El Salvador Mourns Akira Toriyama

The official statement from El Salvador released a statement on Akira Toriyama's passing, recognizing the great works of the legendary manga artist, "El Salvador extends its condolences to Japan due the passing of Akira Toriyama. The government of El Salvador, through the ministry of foreign affairs, with great sadness, joins in the mourning of the passing of the renowned artist Akira Toriyama, creator of Dragon Ball."

El Salvador se une al luto por la partida del reconocido artista Akira Toriyama, creador de Dragon Ball.



Ante esta irreparable pérdida, nuestra nación reconoce la invaluable contribución de Toriyama al mundo del manga y la cultura popular. pic.twitter.com/lWZbXWyirb — Cancillería de El Salvador 🇸🇻 (@cancilleriasv) March 8, 2024

"Before this irreparable loss, our nation recognized the invaluable contributions of Toriyama to the world of manga and pop culture. His iconic works have marked various generations of Salvadorans and inspired artists, captivating millions of readers and viewers around the world. His legacy will endure in the hearts of his fans and in the history of manga. We extend our most sincere condolences to his family, friends, and to the people and government of Japan."

El Salvador isn't the only country to mourn Toriyama. French President Emmanuel Macron shared original art from Toriyama to celebrate the artist's life, with China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs releasing a statement as well to honor the creator of Dragon Ball. China's statement specifically read as such, "We express our deep condolences for the passing of Mr. Akira Toriyama and express our sincere condolences to his family. Mr. Toriyama is a famous cartoonist. His works are also very popular in China. We noticed that many Chinese netizens also expressed condolences for his death. We hope and believe that more knowledgeable people in Japan will actively participate in Sino-Japanese cultural exchanges."

Our thoughts are with Akira Toriyama's family during this difficult time.