Dr. Slump Star Remembers Akira Toriyama in New Tribute

One of the biggest stars behind Dr. Slump has shared an emotional tribute to famed creator Akira Toriyama. It was reported over the weekend that Akira Toriyama, the creator behind franchises such as Dragon Ball and Sand Land, had sadly passed away at the age of 68. While Toriyama's impact continues to be felt through work with Dragon Ball, it was Dr. Slump that really launched the famed creator to success within the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Dr. Slump was Toriyama's first full serialization with the magazine back in 1980, and is still recognized fondly to this day.

Dr. Slump was such a success that the franchise then inspired two full anime series adaptations, multiple films and much more. The first series, Dr. Slump – Arale-chan first premiered in 1981 and is likely the most well known version of the anime as it ended up running for five years and nearly 250 episodes. Mami Koyama, the voice actress behind the titular Arale Norimaki, shared an emotional response to Akira Toriyama's passing in a tribute shared with the press in Japan.

【訃報】「DRAGON BALL」「Dr.スランプ」漫画家・鳥山明さんへ アラレちゃん役・小山茉美さんが追悼「私にとってはもう一人の“則巻せんべい博士”」 https://t.co/ENRKwQCH8i — TBS NEWS DIG Powered by JNN (@tbsnewsdig) March 8, 2024

Dr. Slump Actress Honors Akira Toriyama's Legacy

"I have known him since Dr. Slump Arale-chan," Koyama's statement began. "Toriyama-sensei, who never appeared in the mass media, was always a guest on my radio programs and live concerts, and always supported me. He was another 'Dr. Senbei Norimaki' to me. His great contributions to the world with 'love', 'dreams', and 'strength' was incomparably great. I thank you from the bottom of my heart, offer my most heartfelt condolences, and pray for his happiness in the next world. Mami Koyama, a.k.a. Arale Norimaki" Tributes honoring Akira Toriyama's legendary career have been flowing in from fans and creators around the world alongside Koyama's statement.

Weekly Shonen Jump magazine publisher Shueisha's statement on Akira Toriyama's legacy reads as such, "Akira Toriyama, who published many works in Jump magazines, has passed away. We at Shueisha and the editorial department are deeply saddened by the sudden news of his passing. The manga that he drew, such as Dr. Slump, Dragon Ball, Sand Land, and many others have been read and loved all over the world, transcending national borders. His fascinating characters and his overwhelming sense of design have greatly influenced many manga artists and creators. We would like to express our gratitude to him for his great achievements and pray for his soul to rest in peace."

