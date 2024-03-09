Shonen Jump Shares Tribute to Dragon Ball Creator Akira Toriyama

Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has shared an official tribute statement following the death of Dragon Ball, Dr. Slump, Sand Land and more creator, Akira Toriyama. It was announced over the weekend that Toriyama had sadly passed away at the age of 68 due to acute subdural hematoma. The creator has been a staple of Shueisha's legacy for the last few decades with many of his works, and thus fans around the world have been in mourning following such a significant loss. That also includes those who worked closely with Toriyama at Shueisha with many of his franchises over the years.

Shueisha's statement from their editorial department shared on their official website reads as such, "Akira Toriyama, who published many works in Jump magazines, has passed away. We at Shueisha and the editorial department are deeply saddened by the sudden news of his passing. The manga that he drew, such as Dr. Slump, Dragon Ball, Sand Land, and many others have been read and loved all over the world, transcending national borders. His fascinating characters and his overwhelming sense of design have greatly influenced many manga artists and creators. We would like to express our gratitude to him for his great achievements and pray for his soul to rest in peace."

RIP Akira Toriyama 1955-2024

The official statement from Bird Studio on Akira Toriyama's passing reads as such, "We are deeply saddened to inform you that manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1st due to acute subdural hematoma. He was in age of 68. It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to achieve. However, he had left many manga titles and works of art to this world. Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years. We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come.

We inform you of this sad news, with gratefulness for your kindness during his lifetime. Funeral service was held with his family and very few relatives. Following his wishes for tranquility, we respectfully inform you that we would not accept flowers, condolences gifts, visiting, offerings and others. Also, we ask you to refrain from conduction interviews with his family. Future plans for a commemorative gathering is not decided, we will let you know when it's confirmed. We deeply thank you for your understanding and support as always."

We'd like to offer our condolences to Akira Toriyama's family, friends and loved ones at this time.