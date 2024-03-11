Dragon Ball: WWE Superstars Honor Akira Toriyama With Fusion Dance

Two WWE Superstars have joined together in a cool new Fusion Dance in honor of Dragon Ball's late creator, Akira Toriyama! It was sadly revealed to the public over the weekend that Akira Toriyama, famed creator behind Dragon Ball, Dr. Slump, and much more, had passed away at the age of 68. The creator's impact goes far beyond the manga and anime that he had a direct involvement with as fans all over the world have been sharing their special tributes to the creator's legacy. Showcasing just how loved Toriyama is, these tributes have been quite huge in scale.

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega, who has shown off her love of anime, video games, and more through her in-ring gear and cool other tributes over the years, has shared a special new tribute to honor Akira Toriyama's legacy with fans both in the ring and on social media. Performing a perfect Fusion Dance from Dragon Ball together with fellow WWE Superstar Naomi, it's a great way to showcase even more love for how big of an impact Toriyama has had on fans everywhere. Check it out below:

Honoring Akira Toriyama's Legacy

Tributes for Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama have been flooding in from many prominent creators and artists over the weekend. El Salvador declared a national day of mourning for the creator, one of Mexico's biggest TV stations aired a special Dragon Ball Z marathon following the news, fans in Mexico gathered to pay tribute to Toriyama with a special Spirit Bomb gathering, and countless other creators and artists who both worked and were inspired by Toriyama have shared their condolences as well.

Weekly Shonen Jump magazine publisher Shueisha's statement on Akira Toriyama's legacy reads as such, "Akira Toriyama, who published many works in Jump magazines, has passed away. We at Shueisha and the editorial department are deeply saddened by the sudden news of his passing. The manga that he drew, such as Dr. Slump, Dragon Ball, Sand Land, and many others have been read and loved all over the world, transcending national borders. His fascinating characters and his overwhelming sense of design have greatly influenced many manga artists and creators. We would like to express our gratitude to him for his great achievements and pray for his soul to rest in peace."

