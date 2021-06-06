Dr. Slump Is Finally Available to Stream Stateside

✖

You probably know the name Dragon Ball, but did you know creator Akira Toriyama worked on another series before it? Yes, Goku and Vegeta may be icons in the world of anime, but they are pre-dated by others. Dr. Slump is the series we're talking about, and the anime has become available in the United States for the first time ever.

The deal came through thanks to TubiTV, so you can send your gratitude to the service. Dr. Slump can be watched with English subtitles using the free service. This opportunity is the first to be offered stateside legally since Dr. Slump debuted way back in 1981.

There is one little caveat to note! Dr. Slump does not have its TV specials available on TubiTV. This means some notable episodes such as Dr. Mashirito's debut are not available here.

If you want to know more about Dr. Slump, you only need to look at Toriyama's resume. The sci-fi comedy was first published in 1980 under Shuesiah. Toriyama kept the series going for four years, and it told the story of Arale Norimaki. The young girl was a robot who enjoyed adventures with her creator Senbei Norimaki.

Dr. Slump is credited with launching Toriyama's work as a mangaka. The series sold well and was very much a success in Japan. When it ended, some readers were left stunned by the loss as Dr. Slump was performing so well. However, Toriyama would go on to create Dragon Ball next, and Arale has had several cameos in the hit shonen series over the years.

