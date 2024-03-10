Dragon Ball: Piccolo Voice Actor Shares Tribute to Akira Toriyama

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama has passed away, and the star behind Piccolo has shared their emotional reaction to the famed creator's passing. Akira Toriyama, the famed creator behind Dragon Ball, Dr. Slump, Sand Land, and much more, has died at the age of 68 due to acute subdural hematoma. It's a shocking announcement that took many fans around the world by surprise, but it's been tougher news for those who closely knew and worked with the creator on his many projects. This includes the voice actors the creator trusted to bring his characters to life over the years.

Following the news of Toriyama's passing, Goku voice actor Masako Nozawa revealed how she was still struggling to process the heavy news. Piccolo voice actor Toshio Furukawa is much in the same boat as he revealed to fans on social media. Sharing a post on X following his receiving news of the passing, he revealed his first thoughts were of Nozawa's reaction and extending his condolences to Toriyama's family and loved ones.

Dragon Ball: Piccolo Actor Reacts to Akira Toriyama's Passing

"The manager brought the news of Akira Toriyama's passing, saying, '[Goku actor Masako Nozawa] has been informed already, now I would like to inform Toshio-san of his passing...'", Furukawa's statement began, "The first thing that came to my mind was, 'How must [Nozawa] have felt?' Dragon Ball is her life's work, and Goku is her alter-ego. Goku means much more to her than Piccolo for me! We last met at the screening of Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO just before the release...I extend my deepest condolences to his family."

Shueisha's statement on Akira Toriyama reads as such, "Akira Toriyama, who published many works in Jump magazines, has passed away. We at Shueisha and the editorial department are deeply saddened by the sudden news of his passing. The manga that he drew, such as Dr. Slump, Dragon Ball, Sand Land, and many others have been read and loved all over the world, transcending national borders. His fascinating characters and his overwhelming sense of design have greatly influenced many manga artists and creators. We would like to express our gratitude to him for his great achievements and pray for his soul to rest in peace."

What are some of the ways you're keeping Akira Toriyama in your thoughts? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!