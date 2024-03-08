Dragon Ball: The Voice of Vegeta Says Goodbye to Akira Toriyama

Ryo Horikawa has been voicing Dragon Ball Z's Vegeta since the Saiyan Prince first appeared in the anime adaptation in the episode, "Gohan's Rage", in 1989. Ever since donning the Saiyan armor, the voice actor has been playing Vegeta in the anime and various other ancillary tales that required the former villain to share his thoughts. Following the tragic passing of Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, Horikawa took to social media to share his thoughts on the passing of the legendary manga artist.

When it comes to which character is the most popular in Dragon Ball history, there is an argument to be made that Vegeta might be at the top of the list. First appearing as a villain dead set on destroying the Earth, the Saiyan Prince is eventually turned to the side of angels thanks to Goku and his friends' influence. With the arrival of Dragon Ball Super, Horikawa has been able to once again step into the Saiyan armor, and has demonstrated that he is in the role for the long haul.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Vegeta on The Death of Akira Toriyama

On his official social media account, Horikawa had the following to say when it came to Toriyama's passing, "It was a bolt out of the blue, and even now I am filled with disbelief. The series had just begun a new journey. The story was supposed to be more and more thrilling and exciting. It is too sudden. It is a pity. Thank you very much for giving birth to this wonderful work. Please rest well."

Earlier, the voice of Goku, Masako Nozawa, also shared her thoughts following Toriyama's passing, "I don't want to believe it. My head is empty because I don't want to think about it. Even so, every time I see Goku, I remember what Toriyama Sensei said to me, 'You will take care of Goku, won't you?' I cherish that moment. It makes me think: 'I will stay by Goku's side until my strength runs out completely'. Sensei, please watch over us from the heavens. We hope you depart in peace."

Via Ryo Horikawa