‘Dragon Ball’ Fans Vote On Goku’s Greatest Battles

Dragon Ball has pitted Son Goku against a veritable army of villains, but fans know all his opponents were not created equal. At the end of the day, Goku has had his good and bad battles, but fans think they narrowed down his top three.

Recently, V Jump took to social media and alerted fans about the results of a recent poll. Not long ago, the magazine asked fans to vote for their favorite Goku battle, and the poll’s turnout may surprise some.

So, if you were thinking Cell or Majin Buu would make the list, think again. The iconic Dragon Ball Z baddies aren’t anywhere to be seen on this tense list.

According to the results, Dragon Ball fans agreed the best battle was Goku versus Freeza. Of course, these two have fought multiple times over the years, but it seems their climatic battle on Planet Namek is the one that reigns supreme.

In second, Dragon Ball Super slipped into place as Goku’s battle with Jiren was given a shoutout. The fight is the most recent one the anime has explored, and Jiren made himself a truly formidable opponent. Goku wasn’t able to phase the Pride Trooper even when using Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-ken, and Jiren’s power ultimately forced Goku to tap into Ultra Instinct.

Finally, the list’s third place spot goes to Goku and Vegeta. The pair might be friends these days, but the Saiyans started out as full-on foes back in Dragon Ball Z. However, this battle is not the one Goku and Vegeta started during the ‘Saiyan’ saga. V Jump confirmed the winning vote went to Goku’s battle with Majin Vegeta during the ‘Buu’ saga, and it isn’t hard to imagine why this feud one. After all, Majin Vegeta was one callous guy and Goku couldn’t help but knock him down a peg.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.