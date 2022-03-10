Dragon Ball Cosplay Checks In on Chi-Chi’s Tough Side

Dragon Ball fans all have a favorite character, and it isn’t surprising to see Goku or Vegeta battling for that top spot. Even characters like Piccolo can rank at the top, but over the years, some of the anime’s best fighters have fallen to the wayside. It is sad to know Chi-Chi has fallen into that trap, but thanks to one fan’s cosplay, the fighter has taken center stage once more.

The piece comes from Instagram courtesy of Bailarinita Cosplay. It was there the Chilean dancer and cosplayer posted of photo of their recent Dragon Ball look, and it is impressive to say the least.

As you can see above, Chi-Chi goes back to her roots in this Dragon Ball cosplay as the piece brings out her deep blue dress. A red neckline and waistline cinch the dress together with a pair of loose pants. Paired with arm guards, the cosplay completes itself with white leg warmers and sneakers. And of course, the cosplayer is seen channeling Chi-Chi’s classic fighting stance.

The look might be simple, but its details make it stand out in the end. Dragon Ball loves its flashy forms and power-ups, but Chi-Chi has none of that. Her prodigal martial arts abilities are all the hero needs, and they are what made Goku look her way in the first place. So in case you somehow forgot, Chi-Chi kicks butt.

What do you think of this impressive Chi-Chi cosplay? Where does the fighter rank amongst your favorite Dragon Ball characters?