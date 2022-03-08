Dragon Ball Z Dropped Its Latest Easter Egg Over on Netflix

Dragon Ball Z may have come out decades ago, but it is still one of anime’s biggest franchises to date. Goku and Vegeta hit their stride in the series as millions know, and their escapades continue to this day with new series. Of course, many fans have grown up and found ways to incorporate Dragon Ball in their lives, so it isn’t surprising to know some bring their fandom to work. That is why a new Dragon Ball Z easter egg is taking over the Internet, and we have Netflix to thank.

As you can see below, one of Netflix’s original series decided it was time to celebrate Dragon Ball on the down-low. This all came together in an episode of Bread Barbershop, a South Korean animated TV series all about food. In one of its latest episodes, fans are shown two familiar characters on the set of the movie Donut Rangers, but they look nothing like the Power Rangers we know.

Instead, the two are dressed just like Nappa and Vegeta from Dragon Ball Z. Master Bread and Wilk are dressed in full Saiyan armor with power scouters to match. The former even has a thick mustache just like Nappa, and in this episode, fans learn the pair are portraying soldiers who answer to a tyrannical space alien. So if that sounds familiar, well – it should.

Clearly, Dragon Ball easter eggs are as fashionable now as they were back in the early 2000s. In fact, they might be even better suited for fans nowadays given how big the franchise has become. Dragon Ball Super has reignited the fandom’s passion, and it even has a movie on the way next month. So even if this nod dates back to the Saiyan saga, it feels as fresh now as it ever did.

What do you make of this classic Dragon Ball throwback? Can you believe how engrained this anime has become in pop culture?