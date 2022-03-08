Dragon Ball Reveals U.S. Date for Symphonic Adventure Concert Debut

Dragon Ball is coming back with a special new symphonic concert experience, and has officially revealed when it will be making its debut in the United States! The franchise has been in the midst of a revival with not only a manga that has taken its story far beyond the end of the original TV anime, but is also preparing to launch a new feature film in Japan this Spring and North America this Summer. Now the franchise will be celebrating in a whole new way with a cool new concert experience kicking off a tour through the United States soon.

Dragon Ball has officially announced that the Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure concert will be making its debut in the United States on May 21st at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Featuring the music from composer Shunsuke Kikuchi, the concert experience will feature a 60 piece orchestra performing the music from Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z while images from the anime are showed in succession. This concert was originally slated to start back in 2020, so this is definitely a welcome comeback!

JUST ANNOUNCED: Feel the music of Dragon Ball when the DRAGON BALL SYMPHONIC ADVENTURE makes its US premiere this May 21st at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles!



Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 11

The Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure concert originally began in Japan and toured through franchise back in 2018 as part of the celebration for the 30th Anniversary of Akira Toriyama’s original manga series. It was slated to make its debut in the United States back in March 2020, but was canceled due to the onset of the ongoing COVID pandemic. Now that it seems like regions across the United States have settled with that matter in many ways, it’s time for the tour to pick up once more.

It’s yet to be revealed where the Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure concert will be going after it makes its United States debut in May, but this will be the first stop of a new tour that’s set to reveal more dates and locations in the near future. If you’re interested in checking out the new concert and in the area, tickets for the program go on sale beginning on March 11th with AXS. What do you think? Are you excited to see Dragon Ball coming back with a huge new concert? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!