‘Dragon Ball’ Artists Celebrate Goku Day With New Sketches

If you haven’t heard, the Dragon Ball fandom is busy celebrating a big holiday today. May 9 is recognized as Goku Day, an event where fans of the Super Saiyan gather to pay tribute to the over-powered hero. If you head to social media, you can see people buzzing about the holiday, but they are not the only ones who are in on the event.

No, several Dragon Ball alums are also taking part in Goku Day, and they have the artwork to back them up.

Earlier today, fans were given a special gift by Yuya Takahashi, a well-known Dragon Ball Super animator. The artist became popular within the fandom because of his Dragon Ball Z-centric aesthetic, and Takahashi oversaw big episodes including Dragon Ball Super‘s finale.

As you can see above, the artist shared a stunning sketch of Goku with the world. The Saiyan can be seen facing forward with his orange Gi turned to fans. With both his fists clenched, a slew of leaves can be seen floating on by Goku as his Ki starts to swirl around him.

Takahashi was not the only artist ready to celebrate Goku Day with fans. Dragon Garrow Lee also did his part to honor the Saiyan on the holiday. As you can see below, the manga artist put up a colorful drawing he did of Goku when he was a boy. The Saiyan can be seen throwing up a peace sign, and his pudgy cheeks make Goku look younger than ever before.

How are you celebrating Goku Day?

