Dragon Ball Poster Gives Broly a Superhero Makeover

Dragon Ball never expected Broly to become as beloved as he is. The Saiyan grew such a fanbase that the franchise had little choice but to make Broly canon not too long ago. These days, the character is very different from who he was decades ago, and his heroic turn helped one artist give Broly a wild superhero makeover.

The piece comes courtesy of Twitter user Easterhands as they did a commission for someone online. The piece was shared publicly, and Dragon Ball fans were left buzzing over the impressive cover art. As you can see below, the piece brings Broly to life on a comic book, and his superhero makeover is fierce to say the absolute least.

Did this as a commission! BROLY YO pic.twitter.com/7YeMZTPv5t — Easterhands (@DevonClancy) May 9, 2021

As you can tell, Broly is. giving some major DC Comics vibes in this cover. The Saiyan has transformed out his base level without going fully berserk. This means Broly still has his wits, so he will not be going on any rampages like this.

As for his outfit, Broly is rocking a full white bodysuit with orange and yellow inserts. His arms are decorated with gold cuffs and braces while a red bejeweled belt rests on his waist. These gold highlights match Broly's shoulder clasps as the pads are holding down the hero's billowing cape. You can also see that Broly is wearing a skirt inspired by Saiyan armor, so the little Dragon Ball touch is very appreciated.

The cover completed itself as Broly gathers some energy in his hand. The eerie green glow is a signature of his aura. It seems superhero Broly would be a terrifying force to face in battle. Goku and Vegeta had to go all out in battle with him just to stand a chance, so your average hero would struggle to fight. It would take guys like Superman or Thanos to take on our Saiyan, and even then their victory is far from assured!

