Dragon Ball Super: Where Will the New Movie Fit in the Timeline?

Toei Animation has confirmed that a new Dragon Ball Super movie is coming our way in 2022, so now the question is, where will this new movie fit in the series' timeline? Toei Animation's announcement confirmed that original series creator Akira Toriyama will be providing an original story, new character designs, and even the script for the new movie. Regardless of how anyone feels about the anime's events compared to the events of the manga (which is still providing new stories to this day), if it's Toriyama's creation, this movie is going to be canonical to the overall story.

Working from the assumption that this new Dragon Ball Super movie will be part of the series' canon (especially since it continues the anime canon), the big conundrum is then figuring out when in the canon this movie will take place. Because once we can gauge when in the timeline this new movie takes place, we can then gauge better what we can expect to see in action.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

The most probable answer is that the 2022 movie will take place immediately after the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Given that Toei Animation confirmed that work on the second film began before the release of Broly in 2018, it's likely that this story was planned out in tandem with the events of the Broly film much like how Battle of Gods led into Resurrection F.

It might not mean one immediately impacting the events of the other, but an evolution of the core ideas seen in Broly. It's like how Battle of Gods' Super Saiyan God led to Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan and Beerus and Whis becoming an ally. But the major downside here is that it also means a Goku and Vegeta who have not gotten any of the upgrades they have gotten in the manga.

The Galactic Patrol Prisoner and Granolah the Survivor arcs have seen Goku and Vegeta further make their way into godhood, and that would be incredibly exciting to see play out in the anime. But at the same time, it would mean that fans who are not caught up with the manga would be lost as to the why they can pull of such feats. Then again, if it takes place after Granolah that would make a great start for a new anime.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

It's a story straight from Toriyama though, so it will likely have even bigger surprises than we could expect. There's a tease about bigger and more exciting battles, an unexpected character, a large-scale story, and more. Even if it fits into a time after Broly but before the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc, just seeing Goku and Vegeta fight in the anime once more will be satisfying enough.

What do you think? Do you think this new movie will take place right after Dragon Ball Super: Broly? Are you hoping it jumps forward to after the events of Granolah the Survivor arc? Where do you think this will fit in the timeline?