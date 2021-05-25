Dragon Ball Super Unveils Granolah's Scariest Technique

✖

Dragon Ball has courted a number of villains in its time, and each one has been different from the last. Of course, this is no different in Dragon Ball Super, and the manga has proved how unique its baddies can be. These days, Goku and Vegeta are riding things out against their new foe Granolah, and it turns out this sniper has a seriously strong attack hiding in his arsenal.

The whole thing came to light when Dragon Ball Super put out a new chapter. The manga saw Goku meet Granolah one on one in chapter 72 while Vegeta watched from behind. This long-awaited introduction took place not long after Goku was blasted in a vital point from leagues away, and the blow left both Saiyans stunned.

(Photo: Shueisha)

"He struck a vital point with such accuracy from that far away," Vegeta noted just before the pair were attacked again.

As the battle went on, Granolah was able to strike yet another vital point on Goku, and the devastating blow left our heroes shaken. It was then Granolah felt ready to explore what the secret technique was, and it all has to do with his eye.

"Even a flawless fighter cannot hide his vital points," the sniper began. "I observed your blood flow and muscle movements, and I learned exactly where to strike... This right eye of mine is the sharpest in the universe. It sees all."

Of course, fans were already shown how strong Granolah's eyesight was in this latest arc, but Dragon Ball Super never let on to this kind of power until now. It seems the sniper's eye works similarly to that of the Sharingan in Naruto, so you can see why Granolah was able to stop Goku with a jab. This birthright combined with Granolah's wish has made him a truly formidable warrior. So if Goku thought this battle was going to be a breeze, he thought wrong.

What do you think of this surprise attack? Where do you rank Granolah on Dragon Ball's list of baddies? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.