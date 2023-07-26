Dragon Ball: Make Your Own Fusion With This New Potara Jewelry

Dragon Ball may not be known for its fashion, but during its lifetime, the anime has started a number of trends. From spiked hair to blonde tips, Dragon Ball has done it all, and that includes convincing a ton of fans to pierce their ears. The arrival of the potara earrings made the piercing an easy choice, so if you fell into that trend, you should know Dragon Ball has a jewelry line coming for you!

Earlier today, Dragon Ball confirmed a jewelry collection containing the potara earrings is on its way. Bandai is working with the hit anime to bring the jewelry to life. The yellow potara earrings seen in Dragon Ball Z will be made available for old-school fans, and that is not the only pair coming.

It turns out Dragon Ball Super is also getting representation in this collection. Goku Black is bringing his green potara earrings to life along with his Time Ring. These two accessories were first shown in Dragon Ball Super as fans were greeted by Goku Black. Now, they can level up their cosplays of the villain with these two accessories, and pre-orders are available for the jewelry line now.

This is not the first time Dragon Ball has brought around this replica set, but it has been a few years since we've seen them. The jewelry is always quick to sell out, so Dragon Ball fans won't want to stall on this preorder if they are interested!

Now if you are not familiar with the potara earrings, well – you need to brush up on your Dragon Ball history. The earrings made their debut in Dragon Ball Z as a way to fuse two fighters. Goku and Vegeta were quick to try on the pair though the latter was hesitant to do so. Despite their uncertainty, the potara earrings eventually unfused the two fighters, and the potara earrings have been a fan-favorite accessory in Dragon Ball ever since. So of course, fans are eager to wear their own potara earrings now that this collection is restocking.

For those unfamiliar with Dragon Ball, it has never been easier to catch up. The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu right now. So if you want more details on Akira Toriyama's legendary series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Before there was Dragon Ball Z, there was Akira Toriyama's action epic Dragon Ball, starring the younger version of Son Goku and all the other Dragon Ball Z heroes! Meet a naive young monkey-tailed boy named Goku, whose quiet life changes when he meets Bulma, a girl who is on a quest to collect seven "Dragon Balls." If she gathers them all, an incredibly powerful dragon will appear and grant her one wish. But the precious orbs are scattered all over the world, and Bulma needs Goku's help (and his super-strength)! With a magic staff for a weapon and a flying cloud for a ride, Goku sets out on the adventure of a lifetime..."

