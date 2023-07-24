Dragon Ball Super Makes Important Tweak to Krillin's Daughter

Dragon Ball can be pretty strange at times. From surprise power scaling to alien revelations, the hit series has done it all. Lots of its wildest moments have been hard to miss but some of its strangest twists have been shared quietly. Fans of Dragon Ball Super were reminded as much this month thanks to Krillin as it seems his daughter just underwent a little tweak.

This month, Dragon Ball Super chapter 95 went live, and it was there fans caught the manga's change in real-time. We know the series has taken on a time skip as of late because Goten and Trunks are now older. This means Bulla, Pan, and Marron are older now as well. The new Dragon Ball Super chapter checks in on the latter girl, and it is there we see a change in her face.

And no, Marron isn't just looking older. This time skip gave her an entire nose. Like, Marron fully grew a nose thanks to puberty, so the girl looks more like her mom than poor Krillin.

If you will remember, Krillin has no nose... or a visible nose at the very least. The character has always been flat-faced, and Marron grew up the same. When we first met his daughter, Marron had no nose as well, so she was the spitting image of Krillin. Now, Dragon Ball Super has given the girl a nose, and this marks the canon's first take on this feature.

Of course, Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball GT did check on Marron when she was older. The former show's finale checked on Marron in its 10-year epilogue, and she had a visible nose there. This stirred a bunch of chatter back in the day, and many wondered when exactly the girl's nose came up. Now, Dragon Ball Super has helped solve the problem with chapter 95. After all, this manga takes place well before the Dragon Ball Z epilogue, so fans can tuck this fact into their fandom timeline.

Obviously, Marron looks fine with or without a nose. She definitely favors Android 18 when her nose is visible, so Krillin will have to deal with being the only noseless man in his clan. But maybe – just maybe – things might be different if he and his wife had another kid.

If you are not caught up with Dragon Ball Super, no worries! You can read the manga now over on Manga Plus. So for more details on the manga, you can read the official synopsis of Dragon Ball Super below:

"Having defeated Boo, Goku is starting to get bored with his life on Earth. His wife, Chi-chi, wants him to get a job, but all he wants to do is train and fight stronger enemies. Elsewhere in the universe, the God of Destruction, Beerus, and his attendant Whis are traveling from planet to planet in search of food and entertainment. After blowing up some hapless victims, Beerus is reminded of a man from his dreams with the moniker "Super Saiyan God," or something like that... The God of Destruction sets his sights on Earth to track down this mysterious man! Maybe this will give Goku something to do?"

