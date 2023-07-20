New Dragon Ball Figures Recreates an Iconic Goku vs Frieza Shot

Dragon Ball Super might be weaving new stories in its manga, but the shonen franchise is no stranger to bringing back past events in unique ways. While the story of Goku and the Z-Fighters is giving the fighters new transformations and power levels, it can often be tough to beat the earlier moments of the franchise that put the series on the map. Now, "Japan Deal World" is taking fans back to the fight for Planet Namek by creating figurines capturing a pivotal moment in the fight featuring Goku and Frieza.

Frieza is considered one of the most notable antagonists of the Dragon Ball series and with good reason. Responsible for killing the vast Saiyan population by blowing up the Planet Vegeta, the alien despot was sitting on top of the universe until he ran into Goku on the Planet Namek. Helping to introduce the Saiyan warrior to the Super Saiyan transformation, Frieza died on Namek but was eventually brought back from the dead to fight against the Z-Fighters in the Dragon Ball Super arc, Resurrection of F. In the Tournament of Power, the villain made for an untrustworthy ally for Universe 7, eventually being brought back to life once again and causing some serious troubles for Goku and company.

Dragon Ball Z: Battle on Namek Figurines

Japan Deal World revealed the new Dragon Ball Z figurines that re-create the stare-down between Goku and Frieza. The figurine set retails for a little under $80 USD with the retailer also showing off other figures that were a part of the fight on the Planet Namek. Despite having more than a few inches on Frieza in terms of height, Goku struggled quite a bit before he was able to achieve his Super Saiyan transformation.

Frieza made a startling return at the end of Dragon Ball Super's manga arc, The Granolah The Survivor Arc. Appearing on the Planet Cereal, Frieza revealed that he had discovered a Hyperbolic Time Chamber and trained for the equivalent of a decade. Unleashing his new transformation on the world in "Black Frieza", the villain might be the biggest threat to the Z-Fighters' future.

Will you be picking up these Dragon Ball Z figurines? Do you think Goku and company will be able to take down Frieza with his ultimate transformation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.