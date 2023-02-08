Dragon Ball: Bandai Ups Fiscal Forecast for Goku in New Report

Dragon Ball may not have an anime going out weekly these days, but that is not stopping the IP from making money. Following the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero last year, all eyes are on Goku right now to see how the Saiyan's revenue fairs. It seems the hero is doing just fine this quarter at Bandai Namco for those curious. After all, a new fiscal report was just released, and it confirms Dragon Ball is raking in the dough with its merchandise.

According to the quarterly report, Dragon Ball is still topping Bandai's IP sales. The series brought in 102.2 billion yen which puts it in first place. The second spot went to Mobile Suit Gundam with 99.1 billion yen while One Piece and Kamen Rider took third and fourth place.

Bandai Namco FY 2023 Q3 results. For the 9 month period ending Dec 31st DB made ¥102.2 billion, compared to ¥91.3 billion for the same period last year. DB remains #1. The full year forecast has been raised from ¥130.5 billion to ¥139 billion. pic.twitter.com/vlEYz4UBk3 — Ethan Law🏳️‍🌈 (@ArchedThunder) February 7, 2023

When it comes to toy and hobby sales specifically, Dragon Ball did fall to third place at Bandai. Mobile Suit Gundam came in the first spot with nearly 48 billion yen thanks to its ever-popular model kits. One Piece came in second with 42.1 billion yen, and Dragon Ball managed to beat out other IPs like Ultraman and Pokemon.

Of course, it is clear to see the Dragon Ball IP is earning cash hand over fist at Bandai even with its lowered toy sales. Its group-wide revenue cannot be understated, and that is while Bandai has upped the IP's overall forecast. For the full 2023 fiscal year, Bandai has risen Dragon Ball's earnings forecast from 130.5 billion yen to 139 billion yen.

Of course, those numbers may fluctuate, but it seems Dragon Ball is doing just fine for itself. From video games to merchandise and the manga, Goku has a lot going on. The only thing that could put the hero more on the map is another anime release. And of course, fans would love nothing more than to see Dragon Ball return for another TV run.

What do you think about this latest Dragon Ball report?