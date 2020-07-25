Dragon Ball Art Imagines the Birth of the New SSJ4 Goku

✖

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been turning a lot of heads by giving us a brand new version of the Super Saiyan 4 transformation known as Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker and one fan has decided to give us a new artistic interpretation of the upcoming power boost for the Goku from the Xeno-Verse. The transformation that originated in the series of Dragon Ball GT has long been a fan favorite form for fans, even if it has never made its way into the official continuity of the series, but the recent announcement that it would go one step further with the Limit Breaker was stunning!

In the recent episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, universes are colliding as the time travelling Xeno-Fighters, who differ wildly from the Z Fighters we know, have entered the fray in a bid to stop the nefarious plans of the demon scientist Fu. Encountering the mysterious Dr. W in the depths of the Dark Demon Dimension, Xeno Goku and Vegeta jumped to their Super Saiyan 4 forms, allowing the mad scientist to steal their energy for a diabolical purpose: the resurrection of Dragon Ball Z villain Janemba. With the next episode promising new transformations for the Xeno Z Fighters, as well as Janemba, it will definitely be interesting to see how the Limit Breaker is incorporated into the story.

Twitter Artist CellManArt shared this new take on the upcoming evolution of the ape-like transformation that is Super Saiyan 4, which originated in the spin-off sequel of Dragon Ball Grand Tour wherein Goku first acquired the move while trapped in the body of his younger self:

Super Saiyan 4 was a big step away from the traditional version of the Super Saiyan transformation, trading in the iconic golden hair for an ape-like appearance that seemed far more in step with the warrior race of the Saiyans. Taking a page from the Oozaru forms that allowed Saiyans to transform into giant apes, amplifying their power levels ten times over, there is definitely a reason why fans are so drawn to this transformation that continues to be a part of the mythology, even if it has never appeared in the likes of Dragon Ball Z or Dragon Ball Super!

