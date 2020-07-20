Dragon Ball Reveals Official Name for New Super Saiyan 4 Form

Dragon Ball tends to leave Super Saiyan 4 out of the narrative whenever possible, but that is not the case for one series. If you have kept up with Dragon Ball Heroes, you know the title is a big fan of the form. In fact, the series' promotional anime has spotlighted the transformation time and again, and it seems the next evolution of Super Saiyan 4 has a name at last.

For those who aren't caught up with the ordeal, Super Saiyan 4 is getting an upgrade. Recently, the Dragon Ball fandom rose up when some artwork was released depicting a new version of Super Saiyan 4. It did not take long before fans were informed the artwork was legit, and it turns out the evolution's name is a bit of a mouthful.

According to new reports, the new version of the form is called Super Full Power Super Saiyan 4: Limit Breakthrough (or Broken). As you can see, the name is a long one, but it does wrap up what the evolution is doing. The base form of Super Saiyan 4 taps into the Super Saiyan power found in a Golden Great Ape. By shrinking that down in size, Goku and Vegeta become hugely powerful when they go Super Saiyan 4, and this new form is even more powerful.

“Super Full Power SS4: Limit Breakthrough” is the term they use for this SS4 variation... they just had to troll tease us with that red aura 😔 Cards still looking fresh tho. And in the spirit of SDBH we have yet another SS4 UR line-up 🤩 https://t.co/kERZB7kqNv — Lightning (@lightning446) July 19, 2020

As you can see above, the title came from the Twitter user lightning446 who translated the new form's name. The English version was shared after the Japanese title surfaced online on a new Dragon Ball Heroes card. The arcade card shows Goku and Vegeta powered up in their new state, and fans expect to see it pop up in the anime soon.

After all, Super Dragon Ball Heroes pursued an anime in the first place for promotion. The promotional series aims to hype upcoming characters, forms, and storylines for the arcade game. Dragon Ball Heroes may not be as popular in the West as it is overseas, but its stories have kept fans satiated in the wake of Dragon Ball Super's end. So whether or not you call it canon, this new form of Super Saiyan 4 has the fandom's eyes on it.

What do you make of this new form's name...? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

