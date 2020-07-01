Dragon Ball Teases the Debut of "Super Saiyan 4" Janemba

While Dragon Ball fans wait (indefinitely) for the next official Dragon Ball Super anime to start, the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime has been filling the void. Season 2 of Dragon Ball Heroes has launched the ambitious new "Big Bang Mission" storyline, which has brought the Gods of Destruction and the Time Patrol variants of Goku and Vegeta into the mix, for a conflict with Dragon Ball Heroes big-bad Fu, and his new team of baddies from. Fu has recruited some famous villains from the old Dragon Ball Z movies, and one of them, Janemba, maybe getting a Super Saiyan 4 power-up!

Warning: Dragon Ball Hero Anime SPOILERS Follow!

Episode 4 of Dragon Ball Heroes sees Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta of the time patrol facing off against a new villain in Fu's gang: Dr. W. The mysterious scientist-looking foe battles the two Time Patrol warriors inside of a hot volcanic battlefield, and proves to be powerful enough to force both Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta to unlock Super Saiyan 3 and then Super Saiyan 4 forms. As it turns out, however, getting the Saiyans to transform was exactly the point of Dr. W.'s little experiment. Dr. W. wanted to see Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta use their higher Super Saiyan energies in order to analyze those powers. Once Dr. W. has the data he needs, he leaves the battlefield and leaves Goku and Vegeta mesmerized.

Dragon Ball Heroes S2 episode 4 ends with a pretty good button-scene reveal: Dr. W. visists a remote cavern, where he approaches an old, broken-down machine relic. Dr. W. says that the Super Saiyan data he's collected now belongs to none other than Janemba, the big-bad of the Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn movie. The implication here seems clear: Janemba is getting a Super Saiyan 4 power-up of some kind!

As a "living evil" entity, Janemba takes on different forms like most Dragon Ball Z villains, depending on the circumstances of how the evil energy at his core is released from the Soul Cleansing Machine. It seems that Dr. W. has somehow cracked the code of how to "program" Janemba's creation, and will be endowing the evil entity with Super Saiyan 3 and Super Saiyan 4-levels of power.

Longtime Dragon Ball fans are understandably excited to see Janemba make a comeback - especially if he's getting a brand new form. It's exactly the kind of wild, canon-breaking, fan-service that fans have come to appreciate Dragon Ball Heroes for.

