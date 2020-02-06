Dragon Ball Artist Hypes Yamcha with One Epic Sketch

Yamcha has long been a footnote in the Dragon Ball series, having premiered as a bandit in the initial arcs of the franchise and eventually becoming an ally of Goku and fellow Z Fighter. While his power level has gone down astronomically in comparison to fighters that are Saiyans and Androids, there is still a rabid fan base for the one time boyfriend to Bulma and current second stringer. Now, one of the artists responsible for bringing Dragon Ball Super has taken matters into their own hands and given Yamcha a serious upgrade that presents the wielder of the Wolf Fang Fist as a giant wandering the earth.

Yamcha has recently been given a bit more of the limelight in the Dragon Ball Super manga arc that focuses on the villain Moro, an ancient sorcerer who is looking to absorb energy from both his enemies and planets all across the galaxy. With Goku and Vegeta training in unique ways to master Ultra Instinct and the powers of Yardrat respectively, Yamcha is on Earth and has joined the Galactic Patrol in a bid to halt the efforts of Moro’s henchmen. Alongside Piccolo, Gohan, Tenshinhan, Chiaotzu, Krillin, and Master Roshi, the Z Fighters are combining forces in a bid to buy time for the Saiyans to return to Earth.

Dragon Ball Artist DragonGarowLee shared this amazing new sketch that sees Yamcha gain a serious upgrade as he stomps high above the likes of the Saibamen, the alien creatures that cut him low and made him a long running gag character in the history of the franchise:

Yamcha’s most recent claim to fame in the anime was a hilarious installment where he led Goku and the rest of the Z FIghters against Universe 6 in a baseball game. Thanks to his tutelage, Universe 7 did quite well in a game that they were otherwise unfamiliar with!

Do you think Yamcha deserves a serious upgrade? How do you think he’ll continue to fare in the Moro Arc in Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

