The Simpsons Isn't Going to Recast Its Leads Anytime Soon

The Simpsons is wrapping up the milestone 35th season of the long running animated sitcom, and one of the showrunners behind it all revealed there's currently no desire to recast any of the leads anytime soon! The Simpsons Season 35 will end this week with a truncated episode order as a result of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and has already been renewed for Season 36 next year. But it's likely far from the end of the animated series as there are no signs of slowing down for one of Fox's biggest franchises in their long television history.

With The Simpsons heading into Season 36 and beyond in the coming years, one thing that fans have taken note of is the longevity of the voice cast behind it all. As each member of the cast ages, fans have begun to wonder whether or not the series would continue with potential new voices replacing the older cast in the future. But when asked by Cartoon Base over whether or not the creative team considered it, current co-showrunner Matt Selman answered that he does not think of it.

(Photo: 20th Television Animation)

Will The Simpsons Ever Recast Its Leads?

With no signs of slowing down for The Simpsons in the near future or any time soon really, the actors behind it all are indeed one of the things those behind the series will need to consider moving forward. While The Simpsons is no stranger to retiring or recasting characters after an actor's passing, it's likely going to be much more difficult if one of those cases is one of the main leads behind it all. Since each of them has been involved for this many decades, it's hard for many to imagine the series without each of them as a part of it. But this is likely a bridge they'll cross when necessary, and one not one instance before.

If you wanted to check out The Simpsons Season 35, you can watch the episodes now on Hulu and the previous 34 seasons with Disney+. They tease the series as such, "This beloved animated comedy tells the story of the Simpson family and the residents of the typical American town of Springfield. Homer Simpson works at the local nuclear plant, and does his best to lead his family, but often finds that they are leading him. Living with Homer at 742 Evergreen Terrace is loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and pacifier-sucking baby Maggie."

via The Cartoon Base