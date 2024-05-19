Kaiju No. 8 Taps Into Mina's Power in Epic New Scene

Kaiju No. 8 has officially kicked off a new arc in the anime, and with the newest episode has tapped into Mina Ashiro's full power! Kaiju No. 8 spent the first few episodes introducing fans to Kafka Hibino as he tried one final time to achieve his dream of making it into the Kaiju Defense Force. With the previous episodes seeing him make his way into a squad and training together with his new group, Kafka is now in the midst of his very first official mission fighting against real kaiju attacking Japan. But it's much easier said than done.

Kaiju No. 8's newest episode sees Kafka and his squad taking on their first mission together out in the field, and each of them is facing down against a number of other small kaiju that are infesting the area. But while the mission was a struggle for many of the fighters, Mina showed off why she's currently one of the most notable captains in the Defense Force with a full display of her power. Inspired by Kafka watching her from the sidelines, Mina unleashes 96% of her combat suit's ability and blasts a giant kaiju with four giant bullets.

How to Watch Kaiju No. 8 Episode 6

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 6 begins the first real mission for Kafka's squad and the others, and thus it was the first time that Mina got to showcase her abilities directly in front of Kafka himself. She's clearly been disappointed by the fact that he never was able to keep their childhood promise, and was happy at the fact that he's been openly trying to reach her level and fight at her side even all these years later. It's why she decided to show off with more powerful blasts than usual.

It's this power that Kafka somehow needs to match if he wants to get to the top, and it's clearly going to be a long path getting there. As for the episode itself, Kaiju No. 8 Episode 6 is titled "Sagamihara Neutralization Operation At Daybreak," and you can now find the episode streaming with Crunchyroll with both English subtitled and dubbed releases available. As for what to expect from the episode, it's teased as such, "It's time for Kafka's first mission, and he witnesses the true power of the Defense Force when a Kaiju strikes a nearby city."