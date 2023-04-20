Dragon Ball Launches New Capsule Collection With Graniph

Goku and the Z-Fighters have come a long way in the history of Dragon Ball. With the shonen protagonist having several Super Saiyan transformations under his belt along with his latest ultimate form, Ultra Instinct, the shonen series doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon. Now, a new line of attire from the company Graniph is taking anime fans back to the past to revisit the earliest iterations of some of the biggest anime characters from creator Akira Toriyama.

While Dragon Ball Super's manga is still going strong by re-telling the story of the latest anime film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the anime adaptation is still in limbo. The Dragon Ball anime has yet to confirm if a movie or television series will be next in its future, though there is plenty of material from the manga that has yet to be brought to the screen. Both the Moro Arc and the Granolah The Survivor Arc could potentially give anime fans years of material for the television series return.

Dragon Ball Clothing

Graniph revealed a new look at the clothing line that will arrive online and in stores early next month. Arriving on May 2nd, you can take the opportunity to pre-order any of the Dragon Ball items that are available on the website. We might not be revisiting the original series with a reboot any time soon, it's clear that the first series has had a major impact on the anime world.

Here's how Graniph describes the new merchandise focusing on the world of Dragon Ball, "The TV anime "Dragon Ball" is based on Akira Toriyama's manga, which has been extremely popular since the start of serialization in 1984. Its popularity is not limited to Japan, it crosses generations and crosses the sea, and has gained a lot of support from fans all over the world. A large-scale world view, powerful battle descriptions of humorous and attractive characters, battles with powerful enemies that appear one after another, and a thrilling and exciting adventure that takes place over the seven dragon balls that make any wish come true. Please enjoy the wide variety of items of unique characters such as Goku, Bulma, Oolong, Yamcha, and Piccolo Daimao that appear in the work."

