Dragon Ball Super Sets Up Piccolo's Next Big Fight

The Dragon Ball Super manga is gearing up for the release of its next major chapter soon, and the preview for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 92 is setting the stage for Piccolo's next big fight! Last year the Dragon Ball Super manga kicked off a special prequel arc leading into the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie. Revealing what the teenage Goten and Trunks had been doing before getting involved in the movie's events, the Dragon Ball Super manga is now taking that another step forward with a full adaptation of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 91 started off the manga's take on Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and reminded fans of Gohan and Piccolo's lives before all of the fights against Dr. Hedo's new Androids kicked in soon after. The final moments of the chapter then saw Gamma 2 challenging Piccolo to a fight, and the rough draft pages for the first few pages of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 92 tease that this fight kicks into high gear soon after like in the movie. Check it out below as spotted by @DbsHype on Twitter:

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 92 Drafts! (1/2). pic.twitter.com/BpzYSLIJ6m — Hype (@DbsHype) April 14, 2023

What's Next for the Dragon Ball Super Manga?

The Dragon Ball Super manga is now working through its own version of the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, but it has yet to be revealed how long the movie arc will be running for. With the manga bringing the movie's events to life in a new way, there is an opportunity for more expansions on the movie's material. We saw a bit of this with Dragon Ball Super Chapter 91 as it gave fans a new Krillin moment original to the manga, so the potential for brand new material is still there.

The first few pages of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 92 teases the fight between Piccolo and Gamma 2 that we saw during the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, so it won't be too much longer until we see more of the action that fans responded well to during the movie. Piccolo's at the center stage of much of this too, so it's likely going to be a strong era for the Dragon Ball Super manga.

