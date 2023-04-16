Dragon Ball Finally Reunites Future Gohan and Trunks: Watch

Dragon Ball has done plenty of things in its lifetime, but when it comes to Gohan, one era stands out above the rest. The character has had their ups and downs, but their most beloved era showcases Gohan at their lowest. After all, Future Gohan is on another level when it comes to angst and action. And at last, Future Gohan got the chance to reunite with Trunks thanks to a special update from Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

Yes, the little promo anime that could came out swinging with the update this month. The most recent episode of Dragon Ball Heroes went live this past week, and it was there fans caught up with Future Gohan. The hero found himself on the wrong side of history here as Future Gohan fought out heroes to save his own damned timeline. Trunks confronted his mentor about the situation, and in the end, Future Gohan opened his heart to what his friend had to say.

SDBH Anime gave us an amazing and wholesome reunion!~ pic.twitter.com/G1ZQdmQmv6 — Hype (@DbsHype) April 15, 2023

"Trunks, I'm sorry. The anger at my own weakness to protect the history at the cost of those multiple other timelines... Guess I was lost and confused," Future Gohan shared. "I'm still unable to recover from that despair. I know how powerless I am, but this time, I need to protect you."

As you can see above, the moment shared between Future Gohan and Trunks is much-needed and surprisingly emotional. After all, we know how Future Gohan and Trunks ended things in their own universe. Future Trunks managed to share that story in Universe 7 after escaping his home world following Future Gohan's death. The Saiyan died at the hands of Android 17 and 18, leaving Trunks to fend for himself and create a better future. The survivor has spent years living up to the expectations Future Gohan had for him, so you can see why Trunks' reunion with his mentor was so emotional here.

And of course, the two team up in a battle in true Dragon Ball style. Dragon Ball Heroes may be derided by fans for its whacky plot, but the anime is given the freedom to explore long-awaited moments such as this one. Gohan and Trunks have needed a reunion for ages. So at last, fans can rest knowing Dragon Ball has reunited the pair.

What do you think about Dragon Ball's reunion here...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.