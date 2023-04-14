Dragon Ball Fans Celebrate Yamcha's Wedding Proposal
Super Dragon Ball Heroes might not be canon, but the events of the spin-off are continuing to throw fans for a loop thanks to its latest entry. Despite Goku and Vegeta fighting the demon king and Future Trunks teaming up with an alternate Future Gohan to take on threats from their past, these battles aren't the biggest takeaway for fans. With previous installments of the series introducing Yamcha's new love interest, Vidro, the new character has done the unthinkable and proposed to the former desert bandit.
Yamcha first appeared in the original Dragon Ball series, showing up shortly following Goku and Bulma's and originally acting as something of an antagonist who was more worried about finding his next score rather than saving the world. In the earlier adventures of the series by Akira Toriyama, many fans believed that Yamcha and Bulma would eventually end up together. However, Yamcha was never quite able to put a ring on it and the Saiyan Prince was able to seal the deal with Bulma, as the two have spawned two children so far in Trunks and Bulla. It's yet to be seen if this character, Vidro, will ever make her way to the main Dragon Ball Super series.
Dragon Ball Wedding Bells
If you didn't catch the moment where Yamcha receives a proposal from Vidro, you can watch it in the latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes below. While the main series has yet to confirm when, or if, Dragon Ball Super's anime will make a comeback, the side story is helping to fill the gap. Now, whether or not Yamcha actually says yes to the proposal is another matter altogether.
Surprisingly enough, Yamcha was also able to score a major victory in uniting his power with his potential future partner as the two were able to take down Chilled. Thanks to the Tournament plucking heroes and villains from the past, the ancestor of Frieza who originally fought Bardock was able to make a return here, but wasn't able to withstand this tag team assault. Will we see Yamcha and Vidro fuse before the Ultra God Mission ends?
Do you think Yamcha will actually get hitched? Do you think Vidro will be made canon in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball Heroes.
Winner Winner Chicken Dinner
Yamcha truly won! pic.twitter.com/646sTSjsy6— Hype (@DbsHype) April 14, 2023
Fans Demand It Be Made Canon
Toyotaro... make this canon, give my man's Yamcha some love, give him a Dub for once pic.twitter.com/tE1fcXkI24— 🌹~𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓛𝓸𝓼𝓽 𝓡𝓸𝓼𝓮~🌹 (@WhiteRoseMother) April 13, 2023
Will It Happen?
Nothing good ever happens to me, im a bit uneasy now that it is. pic.twitter.com/bWS1mQ6R3z— YamchaTheTaitan (@YamchaTheTaitan) April 14, 2023
The Best Dragon Ball Couple?
Yamcha X Vidro! This ship is already the best and better than all others! No debates! No arguments! No exceptions! #Yamcha #Vidro #DragonBall #DragonBallZ #DragonBallSuper #SuperDragonBallHeroes pic.twitter.com/LGqXsqJYUU— Lord Yamcha: Lord of Legend! (@Outcastsince94) April 14, 2023
Yamcha The God
The days of Yamcha being meme'd on is about to come to end because homeboy is about to literally hook himself up with a God 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/FQldWpyzwZ— UnrealEntGaming (@TooRealUnreal) April 14, 2023
Happy For Yamcha
Im so happy for yamcha dude 💜😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VvY3QkwL95— ☕❄️Winter❄️☕ (@YuletideFrost) April 13, 2023
Biggest W?
Why does Yamcha's biggest W have to be non-canon? 😭 pic.twitter.com/IpmQMFGydu— Kristal (@L1ttlewolf_) April 13, 2023
Fan Art of The Happy Couple
So a new episode dropped.#fanart #SuperDragonBallHeroes #yamcha #vidro pic.twitter.com/Rn3Gn9Bg4i— PizzaPie30 (@JulyssaMT) April 14, 2023
Punching Bag Status Eliminated
I genuinely wish Dragon Ball had better connectivity with its spin-off material just so Vidro could come into the main canon. Along with her being a cool character, it's great to see Yamcha finally find love after so many years as a punching bag. #DragonBall #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/AeKl5cfIL4— Cory (@ShadeKetchum) April 13, 2023