Dragon Ball Fans Celebrate Yamcha's Wedding Proposal

Super Dragon Ball Heroes might not be canon, but the events of the spin-off are continuing to throw fans for a loop thanks to its latest entry. Despite Goku and Vegeta fighting the demon king and Future Trunks teaming up with an alternate Future Gohan to take on threats from their past, these battles aren't the biggest takeaway for fans. With previous installments of the series introducing Yamcha's new love interest, Vidro, the new character has done the unthinkable and proposed to the former desert bandit.

Yamcha first appeared in the original Dragon Ball series, showing up shortly following Goku and Bulma's and originally acting as something of an antagonist who was more worried about finding his next score rather than saving the world. In the earlier adventures of the series by Akira Toriyama, many fans believed that Yamcha and Bulma would eventually end up together. However, Yamcha was never quite able to put a ring on it and the Saiyan Prince was able to seal the deal with Bulma, as the two have spawned two children so far in Trunks and Bulla. It's yet to be seen if this character, Vidro, will ever make her way to the main Dragon Ball Super series.

Dragon Ball Wedding Bells

If you didn't catch the moment where Yamcha receives a proposal from Vidro, you can watch it in the latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes below. While the main series has yet to confirm when, or if, Dragon Ball Super's anime will make a comeback, the side story is helping to fill the gap. Now, whether or not Yamcha actually says yes to the proposal is another matter altogether.

Surprisingly enough, Yamcha was also able to score a major victory in uniting his power with his potential future partner as the two were able to take down Chilled. Thanks to the Tournament plucking heroes and villains from the past, the ancestor of Frieza who originally fought Bardock was able to make a return here, but wasn't able to withstand this tag team assault. Will we see Yamcha and Vidro fuse before the Ultra God Mission ends?

Do you think Yamcha will actually get hitched? Do you think Vidro will be made canon in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball Heroes.