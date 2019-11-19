Uniqlo Reveals New Dragon Ball Clothing Line

Uniqlo is no stranger to anime by any means. The clothing brand has released all sorts of anime items since it began, and its recent Shonen Jump partnership only boosted those lines. Now, it seems like Dragon Ball is the latest muse to inspire Uniqlo’s designers since the anime is about to get a special collection to itself.

Not long ago, Uniqlo confirmed it will release a Dragon Ball fashion line just in time for the holidays. Starting on November 22, the company will release clothing based on the anime, so you can buy it before Black Friday goes into full swing.

The collection, which is called Dragon Ball UT, will have a whole bunch of options available to fans. 20 different designs were made for the collection, and you can see some of the finalized looks now.

For instance, a white t-shirt will be available with a black-and-white college on the back. It shows Goku powering up a huge Spirit Bomb, but the ball of energy is made up of some very familiar fighters. It also comes with a front pocket that is paired with the Dragon Ball Z logo.

As for the rest of the shirts, there are plenty to gawk over. From the Z-Fighters to Freeza and Vegeta, you can find a shirt or hoodie honoring your favorite Dragon Ball character. There’s even some picks out there for Master Roshi and Porunga if you’re interested, but the Broly shirt ranks as my favorite, for sure.

If you want to nab these pieces, it seems Uniqlo will begin selling them in Japan this Friday. There is no word on when the collection will come to the U.S., but fans are hoping the release date is sooner rather than later.

So, which of these pieces would you like to add to your closet? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

