Dragon Ball Cosplay Adds New Flair To Goku Black's Super Saiyan Rose

Dragon Ball Super has had some truly insane story arcs as the sequel series to the legendary Shonen franchise of Dragon Ball Z, with the third arc focusing on the arrival of Zamasu and the mystery of Goku Black, and one cosplayer has recreated the most powerful transformation of the latter with Super Saiyan Rose! Though Goku Black was eventually "lost" when Zamasu fused with this version of himself from another timeline, the transformation of Super Saiyan Rose is a fan favorite considering how flashy it is and how it translates perfectly to the villain's personality!

When Goku Black was first introduced, his true identity was a mystery as he attempted to eradicate the race of humanity in the future timeline that held Future Trunks within it. Killing a majority of the population and nearly defeating Trunks time and time again, he eventually found his way into the past to battle against Goku and eventually revealed the terrifying origins of this new villain. Goku Black was a Zamasu from another time that had taken over Goku's body using the Dragon Balls in order to put his plans of eliminating mortals into effect. Needless to say, Goku Black became one of the most recognizable villains in Dragon Ball Super!

Instagram Cosplayer Zeironn shared this impressive take on the alternate timeline version of Zamasu that had taken control of Son Goku's body, accessing the power of a Super Saiyan in a brand new way that ultimately changed the hair color thanks in part to the God-power held within:

Though both Goku Black and Zamasu were eventually killed following their insane fusion, they briefly were able to return in the "outside of continuity" anime series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Eventually killed by Hearts, the main villain during his revival storyline, we don't know if we'll ever see Goku Black return to the series, but considering how many villains have managed to find their way back to the land of the living, we certainly wouldn't rule it out!

