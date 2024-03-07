Dragon Ball Cosplay Brings Super Saiyan 3 Rose to Life

Dragon Ball fighters are on another level, and the same goes for its fans. Over the decades, the franchise has created an army of fans, and they will do anything it takes to hype the series. From fan-art to Instagram edits, the Dragon Ball fandom goes hard. And now, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their unique take on the Super Saiyan Rose form.

As you can see below, the tribute comes courtesy of Xeplay Cosplay on TikTok. The fan, which has made a number of epic cosplays, hit up their followers with an epic take on Super Saiyan Rose. They looked to the Dragon Ball video games to craft Super Saiyan 3 Rose, and their vision is immaculate.

With a long styled wig in place, this Dragon Ball Super look proves Goku Black is terrifying. We can see the villain dressed in their usual black uniform, and a mask is covering their face. With pink hair falling over their shoulders, this Saiyan is ready to wreck somebody's day with its neon scythe. The colors of this cosplay pop just right, and you can bet even Future Trunks would think twice before hopping into battle with this fella.

Of course, Super Saiyan Rose is criminally underused in the Dragon Ball canon, so it is always nice to see a tribute like this pop up. There is no denying the pink boost is as much of a fan favorite as Super Saiyan 3. So honestly, it is only right that Xeplay Cosplay brought the two forms together.

If you are not familiar with Dragon Ball Super, you should know the series lives on in print. Its manga posts new updates monthly and can be found on the Shonen Jump app. So for more information on Dragon Bal Super, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Having defeated Boo, Goku is starting to get bored with his life on Earth. His wife, Chi-chi, wants him to get a job, but all he wants to do is train and fight stronger enemies. Elsewhere in the universe, the God of Destruction, Beerus, and his attendant Whis are traveling from planet to planet in search of food and entertainment. After blowing up some hapless victims, Beerus is reminded of a man from his dreams with the moniker "Super Saiyan God," or something like that... The God of Destruction sets his sights on Earth to track down this mysterious man! Maybe this will give Goku something to do?"

What do you think about this Dragon Ball cosplay?