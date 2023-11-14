Dragon Ball Cosplay Breaks Limits With Super Saiyan 4 Vegito

Super Dragon Ball Heroes scratches the itch for many anime fans when it comes to Z-Fighters charging into battle as Dragon Ball Super's television series remains in limbo. While next year will see the arrival of Dragon Ball Daima, a new chapter focusing on the Z-Fighters as they are transformed into children, Dragon Ball Heroes is still going strong with the Meteor Mission. Now, one of the strongest beings to ever be introduced thanks to Super Dragon Ball Heroes has arrived in the real world thanks to some spot-on cosplay.

For those who might not be familiar with Dragon Ball Heroes, it first hit the scene as an arcade game that introduced new characters to the anime franchise while also bringing back some old favorites who weren't a part of the main canon. Such was definitely the case when it came to the Time Patrol, alternate iterations of the Z-Fighters who have power-ups that harken back to the likes of both Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball GT. The Goku and Vegeta of the Time Patrol don't have the ability to become Super Saiyan Gods, but rather can access the power of Super Saiyan 4. The pair of Z-Fighters can fuse into Vegito, who receives quite the upgrade in the story of Heroes.

Dragon Ball Cosplay Breaks Limits

In Super Dragon Ball Heroes, Super Saiyan 4 was given an upgrade similar to Super Saiyan God. Gathering a number of Saiyans from different realities, the Goku and Vegeta of the Time Patrol were able to take their power levels up a notch to unlock Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker. It seems unlikely that we'll never see this Limit Breaker form make its way into the main canon, but this new take on Vegito has certainly left an impression on fans.

The Meteor Mission is the latest arc in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, with a CG-created series recently releasing its first episode online. Focusing on a brand new threat, the shonen franchise is moving full steam ahead when it comes to this wild side story. With Dragon Ball Daima arriving next year, it will be interesting to see if this side story has an impact on Heroes.

