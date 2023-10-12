Dragon Ball Heroes Shares Meteor Mission Poster

Dragon Ball is ready to embark on a new journey. For well over a year now, the anime has kept itself alive thanks to Super Dragon Ball Heroes. The PR anime has been a source of wild entertainment each month, and now, we have been gifted a new poster for its upcoming arc.

It won't be long before Super Dragon Ball Heroes kickstarts its Meteor Mission arc, after all. The new story is slated to begin later this month, and Dragon Ball's first poster for the arc brings our favs together. After all, Ultra Instinct Goku is leading the charge, and he's joined by two familiar faces.

To the left, we can see Future Trunks dashing ahead with his sword in hand. The boy has powered up to Super Saiyan God, so you know he is ready for a fight. As for the last part of the trio, we have Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta leading the rear. It seems all of our Saiyans are ready for battle, and they will need to brace themselves for this new arc.

After all, this new poster does highlight a few other Super Dragon Ball Heroes additions. In the back, we can see Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Vegeta preparing ki blasts. And if you look in the top center, a three-eyed alien is lording over our crew. Judging by their neck size, this alien is jacked, so Goku is going to have his work cut out for him.

Dragon Ball will bring its Meteor Mission arc to anime on October 22nd, and its first episode has already given its title. "The Demon Invader Arc Begins! A Black Shadow Strikes the Earth!" will kickstart the new saga. So if you are ready for more insane Dragon Ball stories with zero canon liability, you won't want to miss this anime launch.

