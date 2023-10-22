Super Dragon Ball Heroes Anime Hiatus Announced

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been running its special promotional anime series for quite a long while, and it's been announced that the anime will be going on its first major hiatus for a while! Super Dragon Ball Heroes first kicked off its promotional anime with an adaptation of the Prison Planet arc from the original arcade game a few years ago, and the anime has surprisingly since continued with many more arcs over the years. This continues through the newest arc of the series, Meteor Mission, that recently debuted its premiere episode in Japan, but there's going to be a break for a while now.

With the release of the first episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Meteor Mission Episode 1 (which marked a major change for the promotional anime as it was the first fully CG animated episode in the series thus far), director Tadayoshi Yamamuro has announced that the promotional anime staff "will take a break" while promising that the special animated openings for the original arcade game will continue. But unfortunately it has not been revealed how long this break will last.

(Photo: Bandai)

What's Next for the Dragon Ball Anime?

Super Dragon Ball Heroes' promotional anime series might be taking a break for a while, but thankfully it's no longer going to be the only new Dragon Ball anime projects fans will be able to enjoy. As part of the celebration for the 40th Anniversary of Akira Toriyama's original manga series hitting the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Dragon Ball is returning for a brand new anime titled Dragon Ball Daima as part of the upcoming Fall 2024 anime schedule.

Dragon Ball Daima will feature a new story from series creator Akira Toriyama that has not been seen in the manga or anime before. It's been revealed that Goku and the rest of the Z-Fighters will be turning into kids for the occasion, and will likely take place before the events of Dragon Ball Super. This new anime series will be the first new Dragon Ball TV anime since Dragon Ball Super came to an end back in 2018, so it's likely going to draw in some of the biggest audiences yet!

