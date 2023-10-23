Super Dragon Ball Heroes Releases First CG Anime: Watch

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has kicked off a brand new arc of its promotional anime series, and with it has debuted its first fully CG animated episode! Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been successfully running with its promotional anime series for a much longer time than expected. First kicking off a few years ago with its adaptation of the Prison Planet arc from the original arcade games overseas, the promotional anime has since been running for several years. Now it’s taking on a whole new dimension with the latest arc from the game it’s taking on next, Meteor Mission.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Meteor Mission is being released under much different circumstances than the rest of the promotional anime seen thus far. Not only is it the first full CG animated release for the series (with it still being yet announced if this CG animated direction will be all that comes in the future), but it’s also the first one being touted as a “promotional movie” rather than the “promotional anime” the episodes have been tagged as in the past. Check it out below as spotted by Hype on YouTube:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://youtu.be/wd5Mgt9RBYw?si=7pP9nBjqC9zsKMU_

What’s Next for Super Dragon Ball Heroes?

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Meteor Mission Episode 1 is the first new episode of the next major arc of the promotional anime series, but the team behind the 2D anime release will be going on a hiatus for the immediate future. It’s yet to be announced how long this hiatus will last for the promotional series, but the Dragon Ball franchise is kicking off a whole new wave of anime as part of the celebration for the 40th Anniversary of Akira Toriyama’s original manga release in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Dragon Ball Daima will be a brand new anime with a story from Akira Toriyama. Scheduled for a release some time in Fall 2024, this new anime will have a story not seen in the prior anime or manga releases. Teasing that Goku and the rest of the Z-Fighters will be turning into kids for the occasion, it’s likely going to be much different than fans could ever think of when it finally hits.

What do you think of Dragon Ball Heroes‘ CG anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!