Berserk, Dragon Ball Artwork Made Big Money at a Recent Auction

Anime remains a big business in the world, and it seems as though the properties that populate the medium are only skyrocketing. Two popular anime franchises are helping to lead the charge with the shonen series Dragon Ball continuing to release new projects and Berserk marching on following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura. In a recent auction, two original pieces of art from each manga series were able to bring in some big bucks proving that anime remains a hot ticket item.

In recent news, Guts and the Band of the Hawk has been making headlines thanks in part to a new anime adaptation created by fans. Titled Berserk: The Black Swordsman, Studio Eclypse is aiming to once again see the brutal anime franchise hit the small screen since there hasn't been an announcement of a future anime adaptation. Dragon Ball, on the other hand, does have an anime project that is slated to arrive next year via Dragon Ball Daima. The upcoming anime series will focus on Son Goku and the Z-Fighters being transformed into children, presenting a serious challenge as they attempt to decipher a way to return to normal. The two anime franchises couldn't be more different, but they remain at the top thanks to their strengths.

Dragon Ball x Berserk

In a recent auction, an original drawing from Akira Toriyama was sold for a staggering $100,000 USD of the kid version of Son Goku. On the flip side, an original sketch of Guts from Berserk by deceased creator Kentaro Miura sold for around $43,000 USD. Both art sales go to show just how far anime has come when it comes to its popularity in recent years.

Berserk.

The auction of a pencil drawing by Miura just ended. The winning bid was $43.000.



At the same time, an autograph illustration by Toriyama Makira of Dragon Ball sold for $100.000.



unbelievable..... pic.twitter.com/1aqk3EHCys — nagare06 (@kojion) November 7, 2023

Considering how different the worlds are between Dragon Ball and Berserk, we doubt that there would be an official crossover between Goku and Guts in the future. While Guts' story might be far more brutal than that of the Z-Fighters, the Black Swordsman also might not stand a chance when it comes to fighting the creations of Akira Toriyama.

