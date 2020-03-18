Dragon Ball Fans, It’s Time to Celebrate Saiyan Day

Today, March 18th, is a special day for the world of the Dragon Ball franchise as it is “Saiyan’s Day”! The Saiyans themselves have long been the most prominent, strongest race of characters in Akira Toriyama’s hard hitting Shonen series, with Son Goku revealed to be a member of this race of fighters at the beginning of Dragon Ball Z. When he first encountered his brother Raditz, Goku realized that he was born on another planet and that this discovery would have an insane impact on his life for years to come!

Since the beginning of Dragon Ball Z decades ago, numerous Saiyans have been introduced such as fan favorites like Vegeta, Trunks, Gohan, and a slew of others, though some are only half Saiyan. Dragon Ball Super took things up a notch by introducing new Saiyans via an alternate reality to the one we know in Dragon Ball with Universe 6. The likes of Cabba, Caulifla, and Kale were introduced to the series and fought against the main characters of Universe 7 in the Tournament of Power, each achieving a variety of levels of Super Saiyan along the way. With Kale being introduced as the Legendary Super Saiyan of her reality, Broly was later introduced in a big new way to Universe 7 with the feature length film of Dragon Ball Super: Broly!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User Renaldo_Saiyan sent out a friendly reminder that March 18th was considered “Saiyan Day” and should be a day where we each celebrate the arrival of some of anime’s greatest characters from the Dragon Ball series having been brought to life from the mind of Akira Toriyama:

Happy Saiyan Day! Everyone! it’s 18th March in Japan. pic.twitter.com/PIcnhGUwm7 — Rénaldo | サイヤ人. (@Renaldo_Saiyan) March 17, 2020

But you may ask why is March 18th considered to be “Saiyan Day” of all the days of the year? It’s because in Japanese, “March 18th” is translated to “San-Ichi-Hachi” and when that is shortened, it sounds like “Saiya-jin”. Though Dragon Ball Super may have gone on hiatus when it comes to its anime, the manga continues on with a brand new arc featuring the energy absorbing Moro, a sorcerer who has caused Goku and Vegeta to attempt new kinds of training to save the universe.

How are you celebrating Saiyan Day? Who is your favorite Saiyan from the Dragon Ball series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!